Rachel McLauchlan: Yeovil Ladies sign Scotland winger from Hibernian Ladies

Rachel McLauchlan began her career with Inverness City

Struggling Women's Super League side Yeovil Town Ladies have signed winger Rachel McLauchlan from Hibernian.

The Scotland international, who won the Scottish Women's Cup with Hibs in November, could make her Yeovil debut against Bristol City on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was Hibs' players' player of the year last season.

"I am really pleased to have signed. I know how much the club has improved this season and I can already tell it is a great club to be at," she said.

Yeovil are bottom of the table with three points from 12 games.

"We are looking to have a positive second half of the season and I am excited to get going," added McLauchlan.

"I want to thank everyone at Hibs as I had a great time there and achieved a lot. I am now raring to go with this new challenge."

Yeovil manager Lee Burch added: "We are really pleased to be able to get Rachel on board. Scotland and clubs like Hibernian in particular have been producing some excellent players for a while now and it has become a real hot bed of talent.

"She is an exciting attacking player who has already fitted in well with the players on and off the field and I am really excited to see the impact she can make for us."