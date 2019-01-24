EFL Championship: West Brom ready to agree new contract with Rekeem Harper

Rekeem Harper made his Championship debut against Leeds in November

West Brom head coach Darren Moore says teenage midfielder Rekeem Harper is ready to sign a new contract.

The 18-year-old academy product has started the Baggies' last two Championship games after breaking into the first-team squad this season.

But his existing deal is due to expire at the end of the season.

"Rekeem is a player we want to stay at the football club, we're in the final parts of him re-signing which would be good news for everybody," Moore said.

Harper became just the second player born in the 21st century to play in the Premier League when he made his West Brom debut in the opening game of last season against Bournemouth.

He has made three Championship appearances this campaign and played three in four cup games.

"We're nearly ready to re-sign Rekeem Harper. The boy is our player, he belongs to us, he's local, he's developed through our academy," Moore added to BBC WM 95.6.

"He's young, energetic and fresh and he's enjoying his name. He's fearless and that's all the components of a good player.

"It's important to secure Rekeem because we don't do all our hard work to let the youngsters go out of the building. It would be the wrong thing to do.

"We've had good progressive talks with Rekeem's advisors and I'm pleased to stand here and say we're all on the same page."