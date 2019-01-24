Women's Super League: Transfer deadline day moves
-
- From the section Women's Football
BBC Sport tracks all the moves on transfer deadline day in the Women's Super League.
Clubs have until 17:00 GMT on Thursday, 24 January to finalise their signings for the rest of the season.
10:00: Manchester City's Denmark defender Mie Jans, 24, has signed for Swedish club Rosengard, ending her injury-hit 18-month spell in Manchester.
13:15: Bristol City have signed Scotland international striker Abi Harrison, 21, from Hibernian Ladies.
15:32: Yeovil Town Ladies have signed Scotland winger Rachel McLauchlan, 21, from Hibernian Ladies.
16:05: Defender Sophie Perry has signed for Championship club Lewes on loan from WSL side Brighton & Hove Albion for the remainder of the season.
17:00: Birmingham City have added Everton's 22-year-old forward Claudia Walker on loan until the end of the season.
18:35: Everton have signed full-back Emma Brownlie, 25, from Hibernian.