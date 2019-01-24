Women's Super League: Transfer deadline day moves

From the section

Claudia Walker becomes new Birmingham City boss Marta Tejedor's first signing

BBC Sport tracks all the moves on transfer deadline day in the Women's Super League.

Clubs have until 17:00 GMT on Thursday, 24 January to finalise their signings for the rest of the season.

10:00: Manchester City's Denmark defender Mie Jans, 24, has signed for Swedish club Rosengard, ending her injury-hit 18-month spell in Manchester.

13:15: Bristol City have signed Scotland international striker Abi Harrison, 21, from Hibernian Ladies.

15:32: Yeovil Town Ladies have signed Scotland winger Rachel McLauchlan, 21, from Hibernian Ladies.

16:05: Defender Sophie Perry has signed for Championship club Lewes on loan from WSL side Brighton & Hove Albion for the remainder of the season.

17:00: Birmingham City have added Everton's 22-year-old forward Claudia Walker on loan until the end of the season.

18:35: Everton have signed full-back Emma Brownlie, 25, from Hibernian.