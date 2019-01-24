Dundee: James Horsfield signs from Scunthorpe United

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hearts 1-2 Dundee

Dundee have signed right-back James Horsfield on loan from Scunthorpe United until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joined the League One club from Dutch side NAC Breda in the summer, having previously been with Manchester City.

Horsfield, who can play in midfield, has made 15 appearances for Scunthorpe this season, but is yet to score.

He becomes Dundee's second signing this week after the recruitment of Swedish midfielder Andreas Hadenius.

