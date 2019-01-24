Danny Fox: Wigan Athletic keen on Nottingham Forest defender

Defender Danny Fox has played 21 times for Forest this season

Wigan Athletic are keen on signing Nottingham Forest defender Danny Fox, according to Reds boss Martin O'Neill.

The 32-year-old Scotland international, who is available to face Wigan when the sides meet on Saturday after a one-game ban, has played 127 games for the Reds, with 21 appearances this season.

"There is genuine interest from Wigan," O'Neill told BBC Nottingham Sport.

Fox, who initially joined on loan from Southampton in January 2014, signed a new one-year contract in April 2018.

Both sides go into the game at the City Ground out of form, with Wigan having won just once in their past 10 games and Forest recording just one victory in their past nine.

