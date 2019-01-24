Michael Hefele: Nottingham Forest defender 'unlikely' to play again this season

Michael Hefele joined Forest from Huddersfield Town in August

Defender Michael Hefele is unlikely to play again this season because of an Achilles problem, according to Nottingham Forest boss Martin O'Neill.

The 28-year-old German has played 18 games this season, but has not featured since being injured in the 4-2 win over Leeds United on New Year's Day.

O'Neill told BBC Nottingham Sport Hefele needs surgery: "I am not likely to see him this season.

"It may be early to make that prognosis but I don't expect to see him."

Forest will also be without Hefele's fellow defender Michael Dawson for up to six weeks.

The centre-half, 35, returned to training last week following a hamstring injury, but suffered another setback during O'Neill's first training session.