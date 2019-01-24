Accrington Stanley face FA misconduct charge after Charlton clashes

Accrington and Charlton players clashed during a heated second half at The Valley

Accrington Stanley have been charged by the Football Association with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The charge comes after their ill-tempered League One clash with Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Stanley players protested after Charlton were awarded a penalty in the 93rd minute, which they scored to win the game 1-0.

Stanley have until 18:00 GMT on Monday 28 January to respond to the charge.

It is the second FA charge to come out of the game, after Sam Finley was accused of violent conduct.

It is alleged that the Accrington player stamped on Charlton's Lyle Taylor during a mass brawl in the 82nd minute which saw Taylor and Accrington's Jonny Maxted sent off.