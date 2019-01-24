Guinea forward Alhassane 'Lass' Bangoura goes on loan to MLS

Guinea's Alhassane 'Lass' Bangoura has played just once this season for Spanish club Rayo Vallecano

Guinea's Alhassane 'Lass' Bangoura has joined Vancouver Whitecaps on a one year loan deal from Spanish La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.

The Canadian Major League Soccer club have an option to buy the 26-year-old.

Bangoura moves after struggling to break into the Rayo Vallecano first team.

"Lass has the characteristics we look for in a winger," Whitecaps FC head coach Marc Dos Santos told the club's website.

"He's explosive, good in one-vs-one situations, and he's been exposed to a lot of different scenarios in Spain, France, and with his national team.

"We're looking forward to welcoming him to the club."

Bangoura thanked Vallecano despite making just one appearance for the club this season, in the Copa Del Rey in October.

"A new adventure for me and my family. Thanks to Rayo, the fans and team-mates for my happiness," he wrote on Instagram.

Bangoura joined Rayo in 2010 and has made a total of 187 appearances for the club in all competitions and scored 11 goals.

The Guinea international has won 33 caps, scoring four goals, he played three times at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.