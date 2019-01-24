Premier League players paid £1.1bn tax in 2016-17 season

The current Premier League broadcast deal from 2016 to 2019 is worth £5.14bn to the Premier League clubs

Premier League players paid £1.1bn in tax during the 2016-17 season, according to an Ernst and Young report.

That amount forms one-third of the £3.3bn tax generated by the league and its clubs, up from £2.4bn in 2013-14 when the last calculation was made.

The top flight and its members also contributed £7.6bn to the UK economy and supported nearly 100,000 jobs, a rise from £3.4bn when last calculated.

There are 1,500 registered professional players across the 20 clubs.

A report in The Times said the Premier League is likely to use the findings to push for new immigration arrangements allowing them to sign players from all over the world after Brexit.

"The broad position before the referendum was that on balance the clubs were cautious Remainers," Premier League Executive Director Bill Bush told The Times.

"There are Brexit outcomes which could be quite positive for the Premier League and Brexit outcomes which could be harmful.

"We are concerned because of the uncertainty."