Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Gerrard, Celtic, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Dundee Utd

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have been named as one of the 50 richest football clubs in the world, with Rangers "just outside the top 70". (Herald)

Dundee United have targeted MK Dons' former Aberdeen winger Peter Pawlett. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard admitted he was hurt by Rangers' Rugby Park flop and seeing Jordan Jones hit the winner just piled on the pain. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers full-back Maurice Ross has won the race to be named Motherwell reserve team boss. (Scottish Sun)

Derek McInnes insisted Aberdeen have the firepower to blast into position for a title tilt after their 3-0 win at Hamilton. (Daily Record, print edition)

Mikael Lustig insists he has no problem with Celtic's hunt for a new right-back. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Midfielder Chris Forrester has re-signed for League of Ireland side St. Pat's after it was mutually agreed to terminate his Aberdeen contract. (Aberdeen Evening Express)

Defender Aaron Muirhead is set to sign for Ayr United after leaving Falkirk. (Scottish Sun, print edition)