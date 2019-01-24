African Champions League: Egypt's Ismaily thrown out

The African Champions League trophy

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has expelled Egypt's Ismaily from this season's Champions League.

Caf acted after crowd trouble brought an early end to Ismaily's home game with Tunisia's Club Africain.

The match was called off in stoppage time after parts of the crowd threw water bottles and stones at an assistant referee and Africain players.

Club Africain were leading 2-1 and both teams and officials had to be protected as they left the pitch.

Caf said the club could yet face further sanctions from its Disciplinary Board for the trouble.

The stadium in Ismailia is one of those proposed by organisers of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Egypt were chosen this month as replacement Cup of Nations hosts after Cameroon were stripped of hosting rights due to poor preparation and security concerns.

All of Ismaily's results have been scrubbed, so Club Africain do not get the benefit of a win from the game.

Former winners TP Mazembe also lose the three points they garnered from their 2-0 home win against the Egyptians.

The decision puts Algeria's CS Constantine out in front with 6 points from two games, having beaten both Mazembe and Club Africain so far.

But in the new mini-pool, which will still see two teams progress, they only have two games left to play; Club Africain and TP Mazembe both have three matches remaining.