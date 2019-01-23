Celtic 4-0 St Mirren: 'Big talent' Oliver Burke will improve further - Brendan Rodgers

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Burke scores first Celtic goals

"Big talent" Oliver Burke still has room to improve after opening his scoring account for Celtic, says manager manager Brendan Rodgers.

The on-loan West Brom striker struck twice in the 4-0 win over St Mirren that moved Celtic one point clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Rodgers believes the best is yet to come from the Scotland international, who has twice moved for more than £10m.

"We're putting a lot of work in. He still has much to learn," Rodgers said.

"He just needs guiding. You see how he presses the game, he's very aggressive, his hold-up play is good, but his movement to get up there and want to score is important.

"He's here to help us but also to develop as a player. He's fitted into the style very well, but is still building those relationships with his team-mates. It's good for his confidence and he's working well."

Rodgers was also pleased with the contribution of 18-year-old midfielder Ewan Henderson, who came off the bench to create Celtic's fourth goal for fellow substitute Timothy Weah.

"He's a very talented player," Rodgers said. "You saw how he moves the ball and his pass. You don't get a lot of midfielders now who penetrate with their passing but he's always looking for that through ball."