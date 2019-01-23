David Vanecek wasn't at the races, says Hearts boss Levein after loss to Dundee

Media playback is not supported on this device Levein 'a bit annoyed' at Vanecek fitness

New Hearts striker David Vanecek was "rubbish" in his side's 2-1 Scottish Premiership defeat by Dundee, says manager Craig Levein.

The Czech forward, 27, arrived at the start of January, having initially agreed to sign last July.

He made his debut in Sunday's Scottish Cup win over Livingston, but was taken off after 34 minutes against Dundee.

"I might be a little bit annoyed that he didn't turn up in better shape," Levein said of the striker.

"I thought he was rubbish and felt he just looked as if he wasn't at the races. He wasn't playing well. He'll need to do a hell of a lot of work to get himself to the fitness levels he needs."

Levein said Vanecek did not hold the ball up well enough and explained that he has not played since the Czech season shut down in November.

Vanecek scored seven goals in 16 games for FK Teplice in the first part of the campaign.

"He's had a break and he's joined us at our training camp looking like he's had a break," Levein said.

"Now I know where he is and I can only find out by playing him in matches. We can set about trying to get him fitter and hopefully it won't take him too long.

"I was hoping that he would have had more energy than he had but obviously he's not so we need to do some work on his fitness."

