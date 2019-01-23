Maryan Shved: Celtic in talks with Ukraine winger's representatives

Maryan Shved (right) playing for Ukraine Under-21s against France

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers does not "know a great deal" about winger Maryan Shved, but has confirmed that the club are in talks to sign the Ukrainian.

Rodgers said Shved, 21, would "probably benefit the club in the future" and would likely be loaned out as Celtic already have "about a million wingers".

Shved is in his second spell with Karpaty Lviv in his homeland after a stint with Sevilla Atletico in Spain.

"I think they will look to get the deal done," Rodgers said.

"It is something that has come to the club through circumstance and he has been watched. I can't say I know a great deal about him.

"We've got about a million wingers, we don't need another. But what I have seen he will probably benefit the club in the future."

Celtic have signed forwards Oliver Burke and Timothy Weah on loan this month and striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo on a four-year deal.

Shved made one Segunda Division appearance over two years with Sevilla's B team but has featured regularly since returning to Karpaty Lviv in 2017.

After representing his country at under-16, under-19 and under-21 level, the winger made his senior debut as a substitute against Turkey in November.