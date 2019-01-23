Thursday's back pages

Mirror
"We have our club back" says ex-Man Utd midfielder Paul Scholes
Star
Thursday's Daily Star leads on Sarri's comments on Hazard
Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph focuses on Jimmy Anderson
Times
The Times also leads on Jimmy Anderson
Expresss
Thursday's Express leads on Fulham's Aboubakar Kamara
Guardian
The Guardian also mentions Kamara

