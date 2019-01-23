Spanish Copa del Rey - 1st Leg
Sevilla2Barcelona0

Sevilla beat Barcelona 2-0 in Copa del Rey quarter-final first leg

Wissam Ben Yedder
Wissam Ben Yedder showed a shirt saying 'To my brother, be strong, E. Sala' in support of Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala, who is missing after his plane disappeared

Barcelona's four-year dominance of the Copa del Rey is in jeopardy after a 2-0 defeat by Sevilla in the quarter-final first leg.

Pablo Sarabia blasted home Quincy Promes' cross to put the hosts ahead.

And Wissam Ben Yedder slid in at the back post following Ever Banega's deflected shot to double their lead.

Barcelona rested Lionel Messi and gave a debut to new loan signing Kevin-Prince Boateng, but he was replaced by Luis Suarez in the second half.

The Catalans have won the past four Spanish Cups, beating Sevilla in two of those finals - 2-0 in 2016 and 5-0 in 2018. The last time they failed to reach the final was 2012-13.

Real Madrid host Girona in their quarter-final first leg on Thursday (20:30 GMT).

Line-ups

Sevilla

  • 13Soriano
  • 25Mercado
  • 4Kjaer
  • 3GómezBooked at 74mins
  • 5Amadou
  • 16NavasSubstituted forAndré Silvaat 71'minutes
  • 17SarabiaSubstituted forVázquezat 67'minutes
  • 10Banega
  • 18EscuderoSubstituted forArana Lopesat 88'minutes
  • 21Promes
  • 9Ben Yedder

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclik
  • 6Martins Carriço
  • 12André Silva
  • 14Wöber
  • 22Vázquez
  • 23Arana Lopes
  • 41Gil

Barcelona

  • 13Cillessen
  • 20Roberto
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 2Nélson SemedoSubstituted forAlbaat 80'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 22Vidal
  • 4Rakitic
  • 8Ramos de Oliveira Melo
  • 14MalcomSubstituted forCoutinhoat 63'minutes
  • 19BoatengSubstituted forSuárezat 63'minutes
  • 21Aleñá

Substitutes

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 7Coutinho
  • 9Suárez
  • 18Alba
  • 24Vermaelen
  • 28Puig
  • 35Busquets
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
38,403

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home18
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home18
Away9

Wednesday 23rd January 2019

