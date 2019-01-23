Sevilla beat Barcelona 2-0 in Copa del Rey quarter-final first leg
Barcelona's four-year dominance of the Copa del Rey is in jeopardy after a 2-0 defeat by Sevilla in the quarter-final first leg.
Pablo Sarabia blasted home Quincy Promes' cross to put the hosts ahead.
And Wissam Ben Yedder slid in at the back post following Ever Banega's deflected shot to double their lead.
Barcelona rested Lionel Messi and gave a debut to new loan signing Kevin-Prince Boateng, but he was replaced by Luis Suarez in the second half.
The Catalans have won the past four Spanish Cups, beating Sevilla in two of those finals - 2-0 in 2016 and 5-0 in 2018. The last time they failed to reach the final was 2012-13.
Real Madrid host Girona in their quarter-final first leg on Thursday (20:30 GMT).
Line-ups
Sevilla
- 13Soriano
- 25Mercado
- 4Kjaer
- 3GómezBooked at 74mins
- 5Amadou
- 16NavasSubstituted forAndré Silvaat 71'minutes
- 17SarabiaSubstituted forVázquezat 67'minutes
- 10Banega
- 18EscuderoSubstituted forArana Lopesat 88'minutes
- 21Promes
- 9Ben Yedder
Substitutes
- 1Vaclik
- 6Martins Carriço
- 12André Silva
- 14Wöber
- 22Vázquez
- 23Arana Lopes
- 41Gil
Barcelona
- 13Cillessen
- 20Roberto
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 2Nélson SemedoSubstituted forAlbaat 80'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 22Vidal
- 4Rakitic
- 8Ramos de Oliveira Melo
- 14MalcomSubstituted forCoutinhoat 63'minutes
- 19BoatengSubstituted forSuárezat 63'minutes
- 21Aleñá
Substitutes
- 1ter Stegen
- 7Coutinho
- 9Suárez
- 18Alba
- 24Vermaelen
- 28Puig
- 35Busquets
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 38,403
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away9