Hakan Hayrettin: Braintree Town manager steps down to join Maidstone

Hakan Hayrettin was sacked following Braintree's relegation from the National League in 2017 but returned to the club this season

Hakan Hayrettin has stepped down as Braintree Town manager to join National League rivals Maidstone United.

Hayrettin, 48, who leaves Braintree bottom of the table, will become Maidstone's first-team head coach.

Ex-manager John Still, who left as head of football at Barnet on Wednesday, joins The Stones in the same role.

"He's [Still] one of the best managers to ever grace the non-league game and his record speaks for itself," chief executive Bill Williams said.

Still, 68, was Maidstone manager between 1986 and 1989 and has signed an 18-month deal with the Kent club.

Meanwhile, assistant boss Danny Searle has taken over at Braintree on a temporary basis.

Maidstone are one place and three points above Braintree in 23rd.