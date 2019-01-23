Jordan Roberts: Lincoln City sign Ipswich Town winger on loan

Jordan Roberts netted 11 goals in 62 appearances for Crawley but has failed to score since his move to Ipswich

League Two leaders Lincoln City have signed Ipswich winger Jordan Roberts on loan until the end of the season.

Roberts, 25, joined the Tractor Boys on a free transfer from Crawley Town last summer but has made just six starts in the Championship this campaign.

He follows Ipswich team-mate Danny Rowe in moving to Sincil Bank after the midfielder's loan switch last week.

The former Aldershot and Inverness Caledonian Thistle wide player becomes Lincoln's fourth January signing.

