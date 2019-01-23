Scottish Premiership 2018-19: Predict the final league table
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Celtic are now a point clear of Kilmarnock at the top of the Scottish Premiership after Steve Clarke's side beat Rangers on Wednesday.
And Dundee have moved above St Mirren at the bottom after their win over Hearts.
So with the season halfway through, choose how you think the division will finish and share your selections with your friends.
Scottish Premiership table
How will the final Scottish Premiership table look? Place all 12 teams in order, then share with your friends.