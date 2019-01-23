Darren Currie: Barnet appoint caretaker boss as new permanent head coach

  • From the section Barnet
Darren Currie
Darren Currie led Barnet to victory in the FA Cup third round at Sheffield United

National League side Barnet have appointed caretaker boss Darren Currie as their new head coach.

The appointment comes after director of football John Still left on Wednesday after less than a month in the role.

Currie, 44, initially took charge on a temporary basis when Still retired from football management in December.

"This is an incredibly proud moment for myself and a great opportunity to take my first steps in management at a club I loved playing for," Currie said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you