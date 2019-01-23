Dundee United: Championship club sign Ross Laidlaw on loan from Hibernian

Ross Laidlaw has made only three appearances for Hibernian this term

Dundee United have signed Hibernian goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw on loan until the end of the season to replace the departing Matej Rakovan.

Laidlaw, 26, has fallen behind Adam Bogdan and Ofir Marciano in the Easter Road pecking order after recovering from a long-term injury last year.

He will compete with Benjamin Siegrist and Deniz Mehmet for a place at United.

United boss Robbie Neilson says Laidlaw "brings important experience having won the Championship with Hibs".

"Most importantly, he is an excellent goalkeeper. I have been looking to improve the competition within the goalkeeping set-up," Neilson added.

Rakovan, 28, joined the Tannadice club in the summer but the Slovak been released from his contract after making 11 appearances.

United sit third in the Championship, three points adrift of leaders Ross County.