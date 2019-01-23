Andreas Winkler: Huddersfield approach Barnsley to speak to assistant

Andreas Winkler (right) has been assistant to Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel since June 2018

Huddersfield Town have approached Barnsley for permission to speak to assistant boss Andreas Winkler.

BBC Radio Sheffield understands the German could join compatriot Jan Siewert at the Premier League club by Saturday.

Siewert took over at at the Terriers on Monday and worked with Winkler when the pair were with Rot-Weiss Essen.

Town, who are 10 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table, next host Everton on Tuesday, 29 January.