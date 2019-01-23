John Still: Barnet's head of football leaves National League club

John Still has led teams to promotion from non-league to the English Football League a record three times

Barnet's head of football John Still has left the National League club after less than a month in the job.

Still, 68, stepped down as Barnet boss in December, retiring from management to take up the new role.

He has been linked with a return to Maidstone United, who are to announce a new head of football on Thursday.

Barnet host Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round on Monday, having shocked Championship side, Sheffield United, in round three.

"Barnet FC can today confirm that Head of Football John Still has left the club by mutual consent," a brief club statement said.

Barnet's National League rivals Maidstone - who are without a manager and are 23rd in the table, six points from safety - issued a statement earlier on Wednesday promising to announce an 'experienced new Head of Football tomorrow'.

Still has more than 40 years of managerial experience, including Football League spells with Peterborough United, Luton Town and Dagenham & Redbridge.

He also managed Maidstone from 1986-89, taking them into the Football League, a feat he later repeated with Dagenham and Luton to make him the only manager to achieve promotion into the EFL on three occasions.