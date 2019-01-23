Ryan McLaughlin: Rochdale sign right-back from Blackpool for undisclosed fee
-
- From the section Rochdale
Rochdale have signed right-back Ryan McLaughlin from fellow League One side Blackpool on a deal until summer 2020 for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old previously played for Oldham Athletic before joining the Seasiders in July 2018.
"I've played against Rochdale over the last two or three years so I know the brand of football that the team plays and I think it suits me," he said.
"I know I can do well for the team - it's just about proving that."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.