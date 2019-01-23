Andreas Hadenius: Dundee sign Swedish midfielder on loan until end of season

Hadenius is currently with Swedish second-tier side Halmstad BK

Dundee have signed Swedish midfielder Andreas Hadenius on loan from Halmstad BK until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old can also play in defence, and has played in Sweden his whole career.

Hadenius, who played 47 games with top-flight club IFK Norrköping, joined second-tier Halmstad in January last year with nine appearances for them.

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre is also hoping to add further additions to his squad before the transfer window closes.

Two points adrift at the foot of the Premiership, Dundee resume their battle to stay up against Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday.

