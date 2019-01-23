Paul Scholes: Ex-Manchester United midfielder brushes off Oldham links

Paul Scholes attended Oldham's League Two defeat by Macclesfield on Saturday

Paul Scholes says he has "nothing to report" after he was linked to the vacant managerial position at League Two side Oldham Athletic.

The 44-year-old has been in talks with the club who are looking to appoint a successor to Frankie Bunn.

"I have made no secret I do want to get back into football in some capacity," the former Manchester United star said.

"Nothing to report on Oldham. Whether that will conflict with Salford, I don't know."

Scholes, who was speaking at a press conference to announce David Beckham had become a shareholder in Salford City, attended Oldham's defeat by Macclesfield on Saturday.

He has a lifelong affinity with the Latics having grown up in neighbouring Langley.

If Scholes is appointed, under English Football League (EFL) rules he may have to relinquish his position as co-owner of Salford City, who are third in the National League and chasing promotion to League Two.

EFL regulation 104 states: "Except with the prior written consent of the board, a person who is interested in a club cannot at the same time be interested in any other football club."

Academy boss Pete Wild has been in caretaker charge at the Latics since Bunn's sacking on 27 December.

Oldham are 12th in the League Two table and seven points off the play-off places.

Neville ready for conflict-of-interest battle - analysis

By Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Should the need arise, Scholes' Salford City co-owner Gary Neville is ready to argue the case for his former Manchester United team-mate.

He points to fellow Salford shareholder Ryan Giggs' spell as United interim boss in 2014 and subsequent role as assistant manager to Louis van Gaal as evidence that Scholes' connection with the National League club should not be severed completely if a management opportunity comes up, at Oldham or anywhere else.

And Neville has absolutely no doubt that, should Salford and Oldham find themselves in the same league, as could be the case next season, Scholes would not be conflicted if he was in the Latics' dug-out.

He said: "The reality is that with or without shares in the company we could speak to each other and we would. But we don't compromise each other. We understand the professional boundaries. You are allowed to invest in a football club and Paul's role in Salford is non-operational.

"The story that we own a football club playing against a team managed by Paul Scholes is going to be there irrespective of his shareholding or directorship at Salford because of what the media and the fans and the general excitement it will create.

"He absolutely would not be conflicted. He would be trying to win the game for his club. "