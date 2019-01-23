Scott Wharton: Blackburn Rovers defender joins Bury on loan
-
- From the section Bury
Bury have signed defender Scott Wharton on loan from Blackburn Rovers for the remainder of the season.
Wharton, 21, spent the first half of the campaign - and the second half of last season - on loan at Bury's League Two promotion rivals Lincoln City.
He has made just five league starts this term for leaders Lincoln, who are six points above second-placed Bury.
Shakers boss Ryan Lowe said: "Scott is a good left-sided defender and gives us great depth in our squad."
Wharton was recalled by Blackburn after making his final Lincoln appearance last Saturday, coming on as an 89th-minute substitute in the Imps' 1-0 win over Grimsby.
Ironically, he could make his Bury debut against his former club as the top two meet on Saturday when the Shakers host Lincoln at Gigg Lane (kick-off 17:30 GMT).
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.