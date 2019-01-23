Wrexham spectator banning orders sends 'clear' message, says club captain

Shaun Pearson joined Wrexham from Grimsby Town in May 2017

Wrexham's decision to ban six spectators for "various offences" committed during a recent home match sends a "clear" message says captain Shaun Pearson.

An investigation into alleged incidents of "discriminatory behaviour" was launched following the National League game against Dover on 5 January.

Four fans received five-year bans, one for three years and another for a year.

"Never mind football, that can't be tolerated in society," Pearson said.

"I don't know the full ins and outs and can't comment too much, but what I can gather that can't be taking place in society anywhere nowadays.

"That needs to be clear to everybody and that's obviously good on the football club for making that clear from our point of view."

The football club's probe was carried out alongside an ongoing investigation by North Wales Police into "alleged racist and other unacceptable behaviour".

Wrexham confirmed the banning orders are subject to an appeal process.

On the field, Wrexham have lost their last four National League games and have slipped down to fifth in the table - four points behind leaders Leyton Orient.

The Dragons are home to Maidenhead United on Saturday and Pearson is hoping for a win to lift the spirits at the Racecourse and to kick-start their season.

"When things aren't going well you can see a little lack of confidence in some of the lads," Pearson added.

"But it's working your way through that and finding a way of dealing with it. The group's very much together still.

"We had a conversation this week amongst ourselves and we just said make sure our heads are nice and clear.

"You make decisions with clear heads rather than put pressure on yourself."