Nottingham Forest: Teenage forward Arvin Appiah signs long contract

Arvin Appiah scored from the spot as England lost to the Netherlands in a shoot-out at the Under-17 Euros

Teenage prospect Arvin Appiah has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Nottingham Forest.

The 18-year-old forward marked his first-team debut with a goal as Forest lost to Burton Albion in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Earlier this month, he made his first Championship appearance as a late substitute against Leeds.

Appiah was part of the England Under-17s squad that reached last summer's European Championship semi-finals.

"Being around the first-team, training and travelling with them, it is a great opportunity to gain experience so I am delighted," said Appiah.