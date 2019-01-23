Nottingham Forest: Teenage forward Arvin Appiah signs long contract
Teenage prospect Arvin Appiah has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Nottingham Forest.
The 18-year-old forward marked his first-team debut with a goal as Forest lost to Burton Albion in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Earlier this month, he made his first Championship appearance as a late substitute against Leeds.
Appiah was part of the England Under-17s squad that reached last summer's European Championship semi-finals.
"Being around the first-team, training and travelling with them, it is a great opportunity to gain experience so I am delighted," said Appiah.