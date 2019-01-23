Ode Fulutudilu: First South African woman to play in Spain's top-flight

Malaga are hoping that goals from new South Africa signing Ode Fulutudilu can help them avoid relegation

Ode Fulutudilu has become the first South African woman to sign for top-flight club in Spain as she joins Malaga.

The 28-year-old has moved from Finnish outfit Oulu Nice, where she impressed with 15 goals in 23 matches last season's Finnish Naisten Liiga.

The DR Congo-born striker missed out on a place in Banyana Banyana's squad for the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

"I am so extremely excited about this next chapter," she said on Twitter.

‪"I hope to fly the South African flag high and take it to places that have never seen our talent before."

As well as trying to help her new side avoid relegation in the Primera Division Femenina, where they currently sit 13th - two points off the drop zone, she will also be eyeing a place in South Africa's squad for June's World Cup in France.

Her last appearance for South Africa was against Chile in a friendly last October and she was part of their squad at the 2014 Nations Cup in Namibia.