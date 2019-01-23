Egypt's Pyramids sign Peru international Cristian Benavente
Egyptian side Pyramids FC have announced the signing of Peru international Cristian Benavente from Belgium side Charleroi.
No other details about the deal for the 24-year-old midfielder have yet been made public.
The news was published on the Facebook page of the club's Saudi Arabian owner Turki Al-Sheikh
Spain-born Bonavente spent part of his youth career at Spanish giants Real Madrid and played for the their B team.
He spent six months with English Championship club MK Dons before being released and moving to Charleroi.
Pyramids are currently second in the Egyptian league with three points behind leaders Zamalek.