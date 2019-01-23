David Beckham to become shareholder of National League club Salford

Media playback is not supported on this device 'You have to have big ambitions' - Beckham becomes Salford shareholder

Former England captain David Beckham is set to take a 10% stake in National League club Salford City.

Beckham, 43, will become a part-owner alongside former Manchester United team-mates Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt.

The 'Class of 92' now own 60% of the club, with the remaining 40% being held by Singapore businessman Peter Lim.

Beckham already owns American club Inter Miami, who will join Major League Soccer in 2020.

The Football Association still needs to approve Beckham's ownership before it is made official and Gary Neville said Beckham will attend a Salford game in the "next two or three weeks".

Salford are third in the fifth tier of English football and promotion this season would see them reach the Football League for the first time in their history.

"It is a really special club with a special group of people," said Beckham, who joined United as a youth player and played 11 seasons for the first team, winning the treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1998-99.

"My early years in Manchester were all spent in Salford. I grew up there in many ways so to be able to finally join the lads and the club today is a great feeling.

"Salford City has achieved so much success in a short space of time, the fans are incredible and I'm really excited to be spending more time in Salford again."

The 'Class of 92' bought the club in 2014 and have overseen three promotions in four seasons, and redeveloped the ground.

"From the very beginning we wanted David to be involved and be with us on this incredible journey however circumstances and commitments didn't allow that," the club said in a statement.

"Now the time is right and it is another exciting time in Salford City's history."

Beckham with the rest of the 'Class of 92' who formed the core of Manchester United's treble winning side in 1998-99

Salford expect Beckham criticism

Salford's five-year rise from the Northern Premier League first division mediocrity to the brink of a place in the Football League is an undoubted success story.

However, it has not come without criticism.

Earlier this season, Accrington owner Andy Holt accused Salford of trying to "steal" a place in the Football League after they signed Adam Rooney from Aberdeen, who had just finished second in the Scottish Premiership.

As Butt admits, adding one of the most famous footballers in the world into the Salford mix is bound to bring more negativity.

"We accept that," Butt told BBC Sport. "We accept that us alone coming into Salford attracts negativity when you see some of the things that are flying about, that we are millionaires playing monopoly football.

"But it is not our fault that one of the lads we grew up with happens to be David Beckham.

"Deep down we know he is one of us. He loves Salford. He grew up there like us. He lived there from the age of 15. He is passionate about giving back.

"We can't worry about what outsiders are thinking. We are comfortable about what we are doing."