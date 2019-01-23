Emiliano Martinez: Arsenal goalkeeper joins Reading on loan

From the section

Emiliano Martinez has made just made just six senior appearances for Arsenal since 2012

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has joined Championship club Reading on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old Argentine has made just one start for the Gunners this season, in the Europa League, and spent last term on loan at Spanish club Getafe.

Martinez has also had loan spells at Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Wolves.

"He'll provide excellent competition and adds quality to our group," Reading manager Jose Gomes said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.