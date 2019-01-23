Lee McCulloch: Dundee United hire former Rangers captain as strikers' coach

Lee McCulloch has been out of Scottish football since leaving Kilmarnock in October 2017

Dundee United have appointed former Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch first-team strikers' coach.

The 40-year-old will work with manager Robbie Neilson and his new assistant Gordon Forrest as United target promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

McCulloch has been out of Scottish football since leaving Kilmarnock in October 2017, four months after being made permanent manager.

He has since had a spell as assistant boss of Polish club Lechia Gdansk.

McCulloch says he is "excited" to aid the club's "very ambitious plans".

"The first step in those plans is promotion to the Premiership. I am looking forward to getting back on the training field and working with the strikers and helping United achieve success," he added.

United are three points behind Scottish Championship leaders Ross County in third place, level on points with second-place Ayr United, who they visit on Friday, 25 January.