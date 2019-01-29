Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min could face Watford, having returned from the Asian Cup

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is available following South Korea's quarter-final exit from the Asian Cup.

Moussa Sissoko is fit again after a knee injury but defender Ben Davies is sidelined, along with Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Watford boss Javi Gracia has no fresh injury concerns.

He made 11 changes for the FA Cup win over Newcastle, but goalscorers Isaac Success and Andre Gray will be hoping to keep their places.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Having been knocked out of both domestic cups inside the past week, Tottenham will be relieved to at least have Son Heung Min back from the Asian Cup as they strive to ensure their season doesn't suddenly slide into a negative spiral.

Spurs have scored 15 goals against Watford since Mauricio Pochettino took charge, with Son and the injured duo of Harry Kane and Dele Alli scoring 11 of them.

Watford arrive in fine fettle after making 11 changes on Saturday and still winning at Newcastle in the FA Cup.

If Watford win on Wednesday, they'll be the first side from outside the so-called big six to do the double over one of those teams in the last three seasons.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino: "I love my job, I love the challenge.

"We are the victim of our own success. No-one believes in us, no-one believes it will bring success to the club.

"The club played once in the Champions League [before he took charge]. We are now three [seasons] in a row. That was a dream."

Watford head coach Javi Gracia on his selection dilemma: "Believe me, it is not a problem. I am delighted with this. I am very pleased with all my players, especially Andre [Gray] and Isaac [Success], who scored in the last game.

"This is very, very good for the team to have different options. I trust all of them and they are waiting for their moment to show their level."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think this is a tricky game for Spurs and I would not be surprised if they dropped some points.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won the past eight league meetings at home by an aggregate scoreline of 22-3.

Watford won the reverse fixture 2-1 in September and could complete the league double over Spurs for the first time.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs could lose three consecutive home league games for the first time since September 2008.

They have lost three of their past four matches in all competitions.

However, their tally of 51 points after 23 Premier League matches is a club record.

Tottenham have scored a Premier League-high 12 headed goals this season.

A win or defeat would ensure Spurs equal Bolton Wanderers' Premier League record of 28 matches without a draw.

Watford