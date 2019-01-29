Bournemouth v Chelsea

Central defender Chris Mepham joined Bournemouth from Brentford last week

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth's £12m signing Chris Mepham could make his Premier League debut against Chelsea, who released him as a schoolboy.

Fellow new recruit Dominic Solanke is back in training after a hamstring problem, while Callum Wilson's knee injury will be assessed.

Chelsea have no new injury concerns.

Gonzalo Higuain is expected to play in his first Premier League game, three days after his Chelsea debut in the FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Not many will give Bournemouth a chance here given their run of just three league wins in 13 games, Chelsea's 100% record at the Vitality Stadium and the visitors' buoyant cup wins last week.

But Eddie Howe will have something up his sleeve for the 200th game of his second spell.

Much will depend on the fitness of Callum Wilson if the Cherries are to fire into Chelsea early on - just as Wolves, Tottenham and Arsenal have done when beating the Blues.

Chelsea have played three times since Bournemouth's last game. But Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante were rested on Sunday and Gonzalo Higuain will be sharper.

I can't see Bournemouth keeping a clean sheet but it'll be closer than some people think.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We know we'll have to be at our best if we're to get something from Chelsea.

"Yes, there's been some talk about Chelsea and their performances, but every time we've come up against them they're one of the best."

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri on the future of Callum Hudson-Odoi: "On the pitch he's doing very well. I'm really very happy with him.

"It's not easy to keep these young players. He is of course one of the best 18-year-old players in Europe, so it's very, very difficult.

"The club told me he's out of the market for sure and probably he will be out of the market in July."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth won 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on transfer deadline day in January last year in what Cherries boss Eddie Howe called their "best result" in the Premier League.

Howe's side ended a poor run by beating West Ham in their last game, on 19 January, but I think Chelsea will be just too strong for them this time.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have already beaten Bournemouth twice this season, winning 2-0 in the league in September and 1-0 in the EFL Cup in December. Both games were at Stamford Bridge.

Bournemouth have lost all three Premier League home fixtures versus Chelsea.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth's victory against West Ham in their last match ended a four-match winless league streak.

They are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since October.

Bournemouth have lost 10 consecutive league fixtures against the established top six since a 3-0 win at Chelsea a year ago.

The Cherries have the sixth-best home record in the division, with six wins and 21 points from 12 games. Their three defeats were against Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Coming into this round of fixtures, only Manchester City's Etihad Stadium has produced more Premier League goals than the 38 at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium this season.

Callum Wilson has scored in successive league games - he has never scored in three in a row in the same season. He now has 49 league goals for Bournemouth.

Chelsea