Southampton v Crystal Palace

Southampton full-back Matt Targett is likely to overcome injury in time to face Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS

Matt Targett, who was substituted because of a knee injury during the win over Everton in Southampton's most recent game, should be fit.

Charlie Austin is a doubt with an ankle problem, Kayne Ramsey is recovering from illness and Mario Lemina remains sidelined with abdominal trouble.

Crystal Palace goalkeepers Wayne Hennessey and Vicente Guaita are fit after injuries and will challenge Julian Speroni for the starting spot.

Bakary Sako has re-signed on loan.

Wilfried Zaha is likely to make his 150th Premier League appearance for Palace.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alibruceball: Such has been the impact of Herr Hasenhuttl in just over six weeks on the south coast that Southampton have already been dubbed 'Ralphampton', and they are looking like a decent outfit again.

He had his players in for training on Saturday and Sunday to continue working on their understanding of exactly what he wants them to do, while Crystal Palace (or should I say 'C-Roy-stal Palace'?) were busy knocking Tottenham out of the FA Cup.

Palace have been better away from home in the Premier League this season, emphasised by recent wins at Wolves and Manchester City, and they also ran Liverpool very close at Anfield. Regardless of the result here I think both teams will comfortably avoid relegation.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl: "We see we have quick-learning players and that there's more potential than maybe a lot of other people thought they have.

"Now we have the chance to find the limit. To take this to the summer and let everyone show us how good they are, how much they can develop their game.

"We have a good chance to stay in this Premier League and then look beyond that."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "It's too early to talk about six-pointer games. I think you have to keep your powder dry until later in the season for that type of talk.

"I'm more than happy to congratulate Ralph Hasenhüttl on the job he has been doing but I can't make comparisons. They beat us under Mark Hughes earlier this season."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think Saints will edge Palace and win this game but, whatever the result, the teams immediately below these two are in far more immediate danger of the drop.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The away side has won the last three meetings.

Southampton have won eight of their past 10 top-flight home games against Crystal Palace, with their only defeat during that period coming last season.

Palace have lost seven Premier League away matches against Southampton - The Eagles have only fared worse at Manchester United, with nine defeats.

Southampton

Southampton are vying to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since a four-match streak at the end of the 2015-16 season.

They could also register successive top-flight home victories for the first time since December 2016.

Their total of 13 points in eight league games under Ralph Hasenhuttl is four more than they managed in the preceding 15 matches.

Only bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield have fewer home league wins than Southampton's two this season.

Saints have kept just one clean sheet in 13 Premier League matches.

They have lost 15 points from a winning position this campaign, a joint-league high with Fulham.

Crystal Palace