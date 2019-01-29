Liverpool v Leicester City

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk could miss his first Premier League game for a year due to illness

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum are back in training following illness and a knee problem respectively.

They could yet still join the suspended James Milner on the sidelines but Fabinho and Dejan Lovren are definitely available after injuries.

Leicester defender Harry Maguire is available, having recovered from a leg problem.

Long-term absentee Daniel Amartey remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: After three straight defeats, and four in five games, the pressure is mounting on Claude Puel, whose Leicester side now face Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham in a row.

Or perhaps that's not a bad thing given their wins against Chelsea and Manchester City last month?!

You never quite know what you're getting with Leicester, although we can maybe assume Puel will revert back to pragmatism at Anfield after a more attacking approach at Wolves didn't (quite) pay off.

Liverpool conceded as many goals against Crystal Palace last time out as in their previous FIFTEEN home league games. A blip, rather than a problem.

Freshly back from a warm-weather training break, they'll be charging from the start again.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "They (Leicester) like playing against the top sides. They are not a massive counter-attacking side like they have been in the past but it's still a threat. They don't give you lots of space.

"We expect a very dangerous opponent. They have quality and are a super team. I am sure they are not happy with their position. They have invested a lot of money in the team. They'd have been happy with their position a few years ago but not after winning the league and playing in the Champions League."

Leicester City manager Claude Puel on the team's recent inactivity due to their early FA Cup exit: "It was a possibility to rest and to change our ideas, to come back to training with intensity, quality and focus.

"It's a good thing for these players, for the team, but we need to move on, to look forward, and now we have a fantastic challenge in these games."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool have been in Dubai for a spot of rest and relaxation as well as training, and I think they will come back refreshed and ready for this game and the rest of the title race.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won the past three league meetings and nine of the last 13, drawing two and losing two.

Leicester have lost six of their last seven Premier League away games at Anfield, drawing one.

Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in 32 Premier League home games, winning 23 and drawing nine.

The Reds will attempt to win eight consecutive league matches at Anfield for the first time since March 2010 under Rafa Benitez.

They have kept a Premier League-high 13 clean sheets this season.

Liverpool have lost 11 of their 28 matches in all competitions played in January under Jurgen Klopp (W10, D7).

Mohamed Salah is two short of becoming the eighth player to score 50 Premier League goals for Liverpool.

The current fastest player to reach that landmark is Fernando Torres in 72 appearances - Salah has scored his 48 goals in 59 matches.

Leicester City