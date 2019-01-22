Checkatrade Trophy: Oxford United players to refund fans after 'diabolical' Bury loss

Karl Robinson had seen his Oxford United side beat League One leaders Portsmouth on Saturday

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson says his players will pay for fans' tickets after his side's 'diabolical' display in their 5-2 Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final loss at Bury.

Oxford had 101 fans make the 175-mile journey from the Kassam Stadium to Gigg Lane for Tuesday night's match.

"It was a shambles," Robinson told BBC Radio Oxford after the defeat.

"They'll be reimbursed for their tickets. The players will pay for it," Robinson added.

The club has tweeted asking supporters who attended the game to keep hold of their ticket stubs, with more details in the coming days on how to claim their refund.

"It's not right, the fans pay the money they pay, they come and support you, my team always gives everything they possibly can. That was diabolical," Robinson added.

"They know, in no uncertain terms, that that is not acceptable.

"Today they've treated the club with a lack of respect in my view.

"When you perform like that there's got to be a consequence for your actions, whether that's running, whether that's a financial burden, whatever that may be, that's got to hurt them in some way, shape or form."