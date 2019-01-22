Steven Gerrard: "Every single manager at this level doesn't want plastic pitches"

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is "very excited" about taking on Kilmarnock

Steven Gerrard says "every single manager at this level doesn't want plastic pitches" as Rangers prepare to visit Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Rangers winger Jamie Murphy remains sidelined by a knee ligament injury sustained at Rugby Park in August.

At the time, Gerrard was critical of artificial surfaces.

"I've already given my opinion on plastic pitches at the elite level of football and they should be nowhere to be seen," he reiterated.

"I can't change that in 24 hours. I do know that every single manager at this level doesn't want plastic pitches.

"But we have to respect the fact that Kilmarnock have got one and we have to go there and perform.

"We've been there and done it before. Of course, it cost us Jamie Murphy, which was a huge blow.

"Hopefully both sets of players come through the game healthy because there's nothing worse than seeing any player suffer that type of injury."

On the day Murphy ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, ruling him out for the season, Rangers were 3-1 winners in the League Cup.

However, Kilmarnock fought out a 1-1 league draw at Ibrox in October and the third-placed Ayrshire hosts are just one point behind Gerrard's men in the Premiership.

"They are breathing down our neck and have done very, very well," said Gerrard. "Steve Clarke has done an amazing job there so from my point of view, I am very excited to see the team play."

While defender Connor Goldson misses out through injury, January signings Steven Davis and Jermaine Defoe will be available, with the manager explaining: "We are trying to build a very competitive squad and a squad full of quality.

"Having a player of Davis' quality in midfield and bringing in a striker of Jermaine's class, we knew the quality was always going to go up.

"What I would say, is before they arrived, the team was doing ever so well. The squad was competing at all levels so it is up to the two of them to come and show what they are worth."