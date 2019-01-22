Checkatrade Trophy: Manchester City youngsters lose at Sunderland

Injury-plagued Duncan Watmore's goal against Manchester City's Under 21's was his first since April 2016

Manchester City's hopes of winning every trophy they enter this season were ended when their under-21 side lost 2-0 at Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy quarter-finals.

City's youngsters put up a brave fight at the League One high-fliers, who went ahead through Duncan Watmore.

Bryan Oviedo hit the bar before Lynden Gooch got the second after 58 minutes.

City's Daniel Grimshaw impressed with a number of good saves including one from Luke O'Nien with 24 minutes to go.

The loss means there are no Premier League or Championship academy sides left in the tournament.

City - who are still in the hunt for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup - are back in action on Wednesday as they defend a 9-0 first-leg lead at Burton Albion in their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Elsewhere Oxford United manager Karl Robinson said his players would reimburse travelling fans the cost of their tickets after their 'diabolical' 5-2 loss at Bury - Danny Mayor scored twice for the Shakers.

Meanwhile Portsmouth progressed to the last four as they beat Peterborough United 1-0 at Fratton Park thanks to David Wheeler's late goal.

Bristol Rovers eased into the semi-finals as they beat 10-man Port Vale 3-0 with goals from Ollie Clarke, Tom Nichols and Alex Rodman.

The draw for the semi-finals takes place on Friday 25 January.