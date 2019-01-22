Dele Alli: Tottenham midfielder out until early March with hamstring strain

Dele Alli limped off in the 86th minute at Craven Cottage

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is expected to return to training in early March after scans revealed a hamstring strain, the club have confirmed.

England international Alli sustained the injury late on in Spurs' 2-1 at Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, having earlier scored the equaliser.

The 22-year-old will now undergo a period of rehabilitation with the club's medical staff.

Alli is the latest of a number of key Tottenham players to suffer injuries.

Striker Harry Kane will also be absent until early March with an ankle injury, while midfielder Moussa Sissoko is out for two weeks with a groin problem.

Brazil forward Lucas Moura has also been sidelined and the club sold midfielder Mousa Dembele to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F for £11m last week.

Meanwhile, Son Heung-min is on Asian Cup duty with South Korea, who are into the quarter-finals after 2-1 extra-time win over Bahrain in Dubai. The final will be played on 1 February.