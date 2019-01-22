Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo accepts £8,000 FA fine for running on to pitch

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was sent to the stands for his part in celebrating the winner

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been fined £8,000 for running on to the pitch to celebrate his side's winner against Leicester City on Saturday.

He was sent off for his actions after Diogo Jota completed his hat-trick in injury time to earn a 4-3 victory in the Premier League.

Nuno, who told Match of the Day it was "the right decision" to send him to the stands, admitted to an improper conduct charge from the Football Association.

He accepted the standard penalty.