Nelson Oliveira: Reading sign Norwich City's Portugal striker on loan

Nelson Oliveira has scored just one goal in the last 13 months

Norwich City's Portugal international forward Nelson Oliveira has joined fellow Championship side Reading on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old, who has played 70 games for the Canaries and scored 20 goals, has not featured at all for the club this season.

Oliveira joined City for an undisclosed fee from Benfica in August 2016.

"Nelson is a striker who certainly possesses that vital killer instinct," Reading boss Jose Gomes said.

"He is strong, powerful and technically good with the ball at his feet," he added to the club website.

