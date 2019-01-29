League Two
Forest Green19:45Mansfield
Venue: The New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers v Mansfield Town

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City29178453292459
2Mansfield291412344222254
3Bury30158758362253
4Carlisle301631148351351
5Forest Green291311545271850
6MK Dons28138744251947
7Exeter29138839291047
8Colchester301371045351046
9Stevenage30135123538-344
10Tranmere2911994238442
11Crewe30125133337-441
12Swindon301010103339-640
13Oldham2810994135639
14Newport27116103845-739
15Grimsby30114153038-837
16Crawley30113163542-736
17Northampton2971393839-134
18Cheltenham2988133545-1032
19Port Vale2988132737-1032
20Cambridge3095162850-2232
21Yeovil2879123034-430
22Morecambe3078153047-1729
23Macclesfield3076172948-1927
24Notts County2949162959-3021
