Romain Vincelot: Shrewsbury Town sign Crawley Town midfielder on 18-month deal

Romain Vincelot played alongside Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts at Coventry City

Shrewsbury Town have made their fifth January transfer window signing by bringing in Crawley Town midfielder Romain Vincelot on an 18-month deal.

The 33-year-old Frenchman, who will be joining his eighth different EFL club, is known to Town boss Sam Ricketts, having played with him at Coventry.

"Romain is a warrior who wants to win everything he's involved in. That mentality is important," said Ricketts.

"He knows this level well. He does the side of the game that goes unnoticed."

Vincelot made 15 appearances for League Two side Crawley since arriving from Bradford City last summer, but ended his contract with them by mutual consent to allow him to make the move to Shrewsbury.

Prior to his two seasons at Valley Parade, he spent the 2015-16 season with Coventry and has also played for Dagenham & Redbridge, Brighton, Gillingham and Leyton Orient.

Ricketts, who only took over in December, has now signed midfielder Dave Edwards and young loan striker Sam Smith from Reading, ex-Coventry goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook and midfielder Brad Walker from Crewe Alexandra for an undisclosed fee, although the latter was loaned straight out to the manager's former club Wrexham.

Shrewsbury, who face Premier League side Wolves in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, are just a point clear of danger in League One.

