Senegalese coach Omar Daf extends Sochaux deal

Sochaux coach Omar Daf made 87 appearance for Senegal

Former Senegal international defender Omar Daf has extended his contact as coach of French club Sochaux until June 2021.

The 41-year-old was appointed coach of the second division side last November.

The former French champions are currently just two points above the relegation zone in Ligue 2 with 17 games left this season.

Earlier this week Sochaux signed former Liverpool and Mali midfielder Momo Sissoko.

Daf, who played 14 seasons for Sochaux across two spells, previously coached the club in an interim capacity in 2013 and 2015.

He originally took over following the departure of José Manuel Aira.

As a player Daf made 87 appearances for Senegal and helped them reach the quarter-finalists of the 2002 World Cup.

He was also part of the Teranga Lions coaching staff at the World Cup in Russia.