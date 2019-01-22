Tranmere Rovers: Ben Pringle joins on loan from Preston until end of season

Ben Pringle joined Grimsby Town on a season-long loan in August before the deal was terminated

Preston midfielder Ben Pringle has agreed to join Tranmere Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old had been on a season-long loan at Grimsby Town, but an agreement to terminate the deal allowed him to sign for another club.

He made 18 appearances for the Mariners this season in all competitions.

Pringle has only made 14 appearances for his parent club since joining from Fulham in 2016 and none for more than two years.

