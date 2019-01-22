Demba Ba: Ex-Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham striker joins Turkish Super Lig leaders Istanbul Basaksehir

From the section

Istanbul Basaksehir announced Demba Ba's arrival with a tweet saying "welcome"

Former Newcastle, Chelsea and West Ham striker Demba Ba has signed for Turkish Super Lig leaders Istanbul Basaksehir.

The 33-year-old ex-Senegal forward joins the club less than a month after former Manchester City forward Robinho.

Former City and Arsenal players Emmanuel Adebayor and Gael Clichy also play for Basaksehir, who were knocked out of the Europa League by Burnley.

Ba has also played for Besiktas and Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua and Turkish side Goztepe.

