Italian Serie A
Juventus3Chievo0

Emre Can: Juventus midfielder scores first goal for club as Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty in win over Chievo

Emre Can with his arm around Cristiano Ronaldo's shoulder
Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in Juventus' win - hours before accepting a 18.8m euro fine over tax evasion in a court in Madrid

Juventus midfielder Emre Can believes his side can "still improve in a lot of areas" despite going nine points clear at the top of Serie A with victory over Chievo on Monday.

Germany international Can hit his first goal for the club in their 3-0 home win, with Douglas Costa and Daniele Rugani also scoring.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty, just hours before appearing in a Madrid court for tax evasion charges.

"We want to play good football," said Can, who joined from Liverpool in June.

He told Sky Sport Italia: "We can improve in a lot of areas - like when we press high and when we have the ball.

"We train hard every day and there's still plenty of room for improvement."

Juventus are unbeaten in Serie A this season, having won 18 matches and drawing two.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have won the league every season since the 2011-12 campaign and are well placed to secure an eighth consecutive title.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 22Perin
  • 2De SciglioBooked at 80mins
  • 24Rugani
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forKeanat 89'minutes
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forBentancurat 76'minutes
  • 23Can
  • 14Matuidi
  • 33BernardeschiSubstituted forSpinazzolaat 86'minutes
  • 10Dybala
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Khedira
  • 18Kean
  • 19Bonucci
  • 20Cavaco Cancelo
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 30Bentancur
  • 37Spinazzola

Chievo

  • 70Sorrentino
  • 14BaniBooked at 51mins
  • 15Rossettini
  • 40Tomovic
  • 27DepaoliSubstituted forJaroszynskiat 66'minutes
  • 56HetemajSubstituted forVignatoat 61'minutes
  • 8Radovanovic
  • 13KiyineBooked at 83mins
  • 17Giaccherini
  • 69Meggiorini
  • 31PellissierSubstituted forStepinskiat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Semper
  • 3Tanasijevic
  • 4Rigoni
  • 9Stepinski
  • 11Leris
  • 12Cesar
  • 20Djordjevic
  • 21Burruchaga
  • 25Grubac
  • 44Jaroszynski
  • 55Vignato
  • 67Caprile
Referee:
Marco Piccinini
Attendance:
30,239

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamChievo
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home26
Away9
Shots on Target
Home10
Away3
Corners
Home12
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 3, Chievo 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Chievo 0.

Offside, Juventus. Paulo Dybala tries a through ball, but Giorgio Chiellini is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ivan Radovanovic.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Alex Sandro.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mattia Bani.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Leonardo Spinazzola replaces Federico Bernardeschi.

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Riccardo Meggiorini (Chievo).

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 3, Chievo 0. Daniele Rugani (Juventus) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Sofian Kiyine (Chievo) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Sofian Kiyine (Chievo).

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mattia Bani.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.

Emre Can (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mariusz Stepinski (Chievo).

Booking

Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).

Riccardo Meggiorini (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Stefano Sorrentino.

Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Pawel Jaroszynski.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Douglas Costa.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emre Can.

Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Mattia Perin.

Attempt saved. Luca Rossettini (Chievo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nenad Tomovic.

Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Federico Bernardeschi.

Attempt missed. Sofian Kiyine (Chievo) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nenad Tomovic.

Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Emre Can.

Attempt saved. Riccardo Meggiorini (Chievo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emanuele Giaccherini.

Substitution

Substitution, Chievo. Pawel Jaroszynski replaces Fabio Depaoli.

Substitution

Substitution, Chievo. Mariusz Stepinski replaces Sergio Pellissier.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mattia Bani.

Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Fabio Depaoli.

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sofian Kiyine (Chievo).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 21st January 2019

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus20182041113056
2Napoli20152339182147
3Inter Milan20124431141740
4AC Milan209742820834
5Roma2096537261133
6Lazio209562923632
7Atalanta2094744271731
8Sampdoria208663526930
9Parma208481924-528
10Fiorentina206952821727
11Torino206952622427
12Sassuolo206863032-226
13Cagliari204971927-821
14Genoa2055102537-1220
15Udinese2046101725-818
16SPAL2046101628-1218
17Empoli2045112439-1517
18Bologna2028101630-1414
19Frosinone2017121242-3010
20Chievo2018111438-248
View full Italian Serie A table

