Match ends, Juventus 3, Chievo 0.
Emre Can: Juventus midfielder scores first goal for club as Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty in win over Chievo
- From the section European Football
Juventus midfielder Emre Can believes his side can "still improve in a lot of areas" despite going nine points clear at the top of Serie A with victory over Chievo on Monday.
Germany international Can hit his first goal for the club in their 3-0 home win, with Douglas Costa and Daniele Rugani also scoring.
Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty, just hours before appearing in a Madrid court for tax evasion charges.
"We want to play good football," said Can, who joined from Liverpool in June.
He told Sky Sport Italia: "We can improve in a lot of areas - like when we press high and when we have the ball.
"We train hard every day and there's still plenty of room for improvement."
Juventus are unbeaten in Serie A this season, having won 18 matches and drawing two.
Massimiliano Allegri's side have won the league every season since the 2011-12 campaign and are well placed to secure an eighth consecutive title.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 22Perin
- 2De SciglioBooked at 80mins
- 24Rugani
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forKeanat 89'minutes
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forBentancurat 76'minutes
- 23Can
- 14Matuidi
- 33BernardeschiSubstituted forSpinazzolaat 86'minutes
- 10Dybala
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 6Khedira
- 18Kean
- 19Bonucci
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 21Pinsoglio
- 30Bentancur
- 37Spinazzola
Chievo
- 70Sorrentino
- 14BaniBooked at 51mins
- 15Rossettini
- 40Tomovic
- 27DepaoliSubstituted forJaroszynskiat 66'minutes
- 56HetemajSubstituted forVignatoat 61'minutes
- 8Radovanovic
- 13KiyineBooked at 83mins
- 17Giaccherini
- 69Meggiorini
- 31PellissierSubstituted forStepinskiat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Semper
- 3Tanasijevic
- 4Rigoni
- 9Stepinski
- 11Leris
- 12Cesar
- 20Djordjevic
- 21Burruchaga
- 25Grubac
- 44Jaroszynski
- 55Vignato
- 67Caprile
- Referee:
- Marco Piccinini
- Attendance:
- 30,239
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home12
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Chievo 0.
Offside, Juventus. Paulo Dybala tries a through ball, but Giorgio Chiellini is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ivan Radovanovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Alex Sandro.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mattia Bani.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Leonardo Spinazzola replaces Federico Bernardeschi.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Riccardo Meggiorini (Chievo).
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Chievo 0. Daniele Rugani (Juventus) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Sofian Kiyine (Chievo) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Sofian Kiyine (Chievo).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mattia Bani.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.
Emre Can (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mariusz Stepinski (Chievo).
Booking
Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).
Riccardo Meggiorini (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Stefano Sorrentino.
Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Pawel Jaroszynski.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Douglas Costa.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emre Can.
Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Mattia Perin.
Attempt saved. Luca Rossettini (Chievo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nenad Tomovic.
Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Federico Bernardeschi.
Attempt missed. Sofian Kiyine (Chievo) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nenad Tomovic.
Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Emre Can.
Attempt saved. Riccardo Meggiorini (Chievo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emanuele Giaccherini.
Substitution
Substitution, Chievo. Pawel Jaroszynski replaces Fabio Depaoli.
Substitution
Substitution, Chievo. Mariusz Stepinski replaces Sergio Pellissier.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mattia Bani.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Fabio Depaoli.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sofian Kiyine (Chievo).